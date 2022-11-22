Porsche recently introduced a new lightweight 911, the Carrera T. The ‘T’ in the name stands for Touring and describes models offering pure driving experience with exceptional sporty equipment.

The standard 911 T features a seven-speed manual gearbox, an eight-speed PDK is also available, front seats only and a PASM sport suspension with 10 mm lowering and reduced insulation. The sound of the six-cylinder boxer engine is now an even more striking presence in the interior, you can feel it and hear it on winding mountain and country roads.

The new model slots in between the 911 Carrera and the 911 Carrera S. The biturbo engine of the new Carrera T delivers an output power of 385 PS and 450 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 4.5 seconds and the top speed is limited to 291 km/h.

The Carrera T comes with the Sport Chrono Package and the PASM sport suspension (10mm) as standard, a feature that is only offered by Carrera T in combination with the 385 PS engine. In addition, the Carrera T can be ordered with the optional rear-axle steering reserved for models from the Carrera S and up.

T-specific equipment features include the GT sports steering wheel, sports exhaust system, Sports Seats Plus and the 20- and 21- Inch Titanium Grey Carrera S wheels of size 245/35 on the front axle and 305/30 on the rear axle. The 911 Carrera T is the lightest series 911 with the entry-level engine, the model weighs 1470 kgs which is 35 kgs lighter than the 911 Carrera with a standard eight-speed PDK.

The T stands for touring and traces its history back to the homologation of the 911 T as a touring vehicle in 1968. The first 911 T was offered in 1973 and in 2017 Porsche revived the purist 911 variant with the 911 Carrera T of the 991 model line. Since then, the concept of the sporty setup has been brought to other model lines like the 718 Cayman T, the 718 Boxster T and the Macan T.

The exterior of the 911 Carrera T features dark grey accentuating details, contrasting elements such as top and bottom trim on the exterior mirrors, new door logos, rear logos, trim strips on the rear lid grille, grey top tint on the windscreen and high-gloss black on the tailpipes of the sport exhaust system.

The interior features a standard four-way Sports Seats Plus, decorative trim in matte black, decorative stitchings,911 logo on the headrests, stripes down the seat centres, logo on the floor mats and decorative inlays in high-gloss black. Additionally, customers can also choose the optional Carrera T interior package which includes additional safety belts in slate grey or lizard green and an extended leather interior.

It is available in four solid colors; Black, White, Guardsred and Racing Yellow and in four metallic finishes ; Deep Black, Gentian Blue, Ice Grey and GT Silver. Special colours available include Chalk, Ruby Star Neo, Carmine Red, Shark Blue and Python Green.

The 911 Carrera T will be available in dealerships from Feb 2023 and can be ordered now. The price of the model starts at € 123,845 including VAT in Germany.