The 300SL, a revered classic and arguably the quintessential Mercedes that resonates with fans far beyond the brand’s devout followers. Imagine my thrill when I had the chance to photograph this iconic car at Budapest’s renowned Heroes Square. Join me on this brief, almost utopian adventure.

Meet Zoli, affectionately known as “Gullwing Zoli” in our circles. Known on Instagram as classic.race, Zoli resides in Germany. He’s not only a wonderful person with a generous heart but also possesses profound knowledge and experience with classic cars. He works with HK Engineering’s Race division, where he builds, maintains, and manages rentals for their race cars.

Gullwing Zoli 1 of 33

One of Hungary’s largest car shows, AMTS, was Zoli’s chosen venue to showcase the Race SL300. We occasionally chat, so I learned about his plans quite early and couldn’t resist saying, “Sorry, but it would be foolish to miss this chance to showcase that this car has visited Budapest.” It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Thankfully, Zoli, true to his kind nature, agreed. Despite little sleep and a long drive back to Germany looming, he met me and my camera at dusk at the majestic Heroes Square.

I’ll let the photographs tell the rest of the story. Enjoy!

Photos: Peter Mosoni