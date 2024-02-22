In an impressive display of resilience and adaptability, Bentley Motors delivered 13,560 extraordinary vehicles in 2023, marking its third-highest sales record. This achievement is all the more remarkable given the 11 per cent decrease from 2022’s pinnacle. Central to this success has been the increasing demand for personalised luxury, with Bentley’s Mulliner customisation program playing a pivotal role in attracting discerning customers.

A significant three-quarters of Bentley buyers opted for customisation beyond the standard options in 2023, a 43 per cent increase over the previous year. This surge in bespoke requests, fulfilled by Bentley’s Mulliner division, underlines a clear trend: the luxury car market is evolving, with buyers seeking vehicles that are as unique as their individual tastes.

Bentley Mulliner 1 of 15

Mulliner, Bentley’s bespoke commissioning division, has been at the forefront of this transformation. The program’s unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail have seen an astonishing rise in bespoke commissions. In 2023, approximately 75 per cent of all Bentleys manufactured featured Mulliner content, a testament to the division’s mastery in creating custom luxury vehicles. The increased demand for these unique customisations signifies a shift in consumer preferences towards more exclusive and personalised luxury experiences.

This trend is mirrored in Bentley’s model sales, with the Bentayga, with the introduction of the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) variant, remaining the most sought-after model, making up 44 per cent of total sales. The UK market emerged as a leader in hybrid model sales, almost a third of which were selected as hybrids, showcasing a growing environmental consciousness among luxury car buyers.

Bentley Mulliner 1 of 16

Despite mixed regional performance and challenging market conditions in key areas like China and the UK, Bentley’s focus on higher revenue models and customisation options contributed significantly to its overall success. The Azure, S and Speed models, known for their higher revenue potential, comprised 70 per cent of the sales mix, up from 30 per cent in the previous year.

Bentley’s commitment to bespoke luxury was further evidenced by the growth in Mulliner’s commissions. The division’s ability to personalise vehicles down to the minutest detail resonated strongly with customers, leading to a record number of bespoke orders. This growth in customisation has not only contributed to Bentley’s sales success but also reinforced its reputation as a leader in luxury automotive craftsmanship.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, reflected on the year’s achievements with cautious optimism. He emphasised the significant growth in demand for bespoke personalisation and high-value derivatives, which have been instrumental in maintaining Bentley’s position in the luxury car market.

In summary, Bentley’s 2023 success story is a narrative of luxury, personalisation, and resilience. The role of Bentley Mulliner in this story cannot be overstated – its bespoke customisation program has become a defining feature of the Bentley ownership experience, driving demand and enhancing the brand’s prestigious image in the luxury automotive sector.