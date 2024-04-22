The 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS has landed, it still propelled by a V8 and there’s no hybrid assistance in sight. This engine delivers an additional 40 horsepower and 30 pound-feet of torque, bringing the total to an impressive 493 horsepower and 487 lb-ft. The GTS model focuses on performance, with a 0-60 mph time of just 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 171 mph. Porsche pairs this power with an eight-speed automatic transmission that enhances gear transitions, especially in Sport modes.

Porsche doesn’t stop with mechanical upgrades; the 2025 Cayenne GTS also receives significant suspension enhancements. Borrowing from the top-tier Turbo GT, the GTS incorporates the front axle’s pivot bearings for sharper steering responses. The standard air suspension has been fine-tuned specifically for the GTS, lowering the ride height by 10 mm for a more aggressive stance. Additionally, the advanced cooling system for the all-wheel-drive mechanism, previously exclusive to the Turbo GT, now benefits the GTS model, enhancing its performance credentials.

2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS 1 of 20

The exterior of the Cayenne GTS distinguishes itself with larger air intakes and exclusive red brake calipers, alongside tinted lighting fixtures that enhance its aggressive styling. The included Sport Design Package introduces high-gloss black accents that contrast sharply with the body’s colour, providing a visually striking appearance. Porsche also offers optional lightweight packages that reduce weight, albeit marginally, underscoring the vehicle’s sporty ethos. Inside, the Cayenne GTS showcases Porsche’s luxury craftsmanship with extensive use of Race Tex microfiber throughout the cabin, offering an opulent yet sporty feel. Prospective buyers can further customise their experience with colour themes such as Slate Grey or Carmine Red, ensuring their GTS reflects their style.

As Porsche opens order books, the 2025 Cayenne GTS invites enthusiasts to own one of the most athletic and well rounded SUVs. This model not only continues the legacy of the Cayenne range but elevates it promising a blend of thrilling performance and luxury.