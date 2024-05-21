With the end of Huracán production, Lamborghini’s celebrated V10 engine will retire. However, the brand continues to produce thrilling engines. Lamborghini has disclosed the first details of the Huracán successor’s twin-turbo V8, and it looks promising.

The standout feature is its 10,000-rpm redline, which is exceptionally high for a turbocharged engine. This places it among elite company, with only the Mercedes-AMG One, Aston Martin Valkyrie, and Gordon Murray Automotive’s T.33 and T.50 revving higher. This new 4.0-litre engine delivers 789 horsepower between 9,000 and 9,750 RPM, and 538 pound-feet of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 RPM.

Lamborghini Twin-Turbo V8 1 of 7

The engine, Lamborghini’s first flat-plane V8, features a “hot-vee” configuration with turbos placed in the valley between cylinder banks. It’s dry-sumped for optimal lubrication and direct-injected. To achieve its high revs, the V8 uses titanium connecting rods and a valvetrain with rigid finger followers, a system more common in racing engines and sport bikes, allowing for higher engine speeds.

Accompanying this engine is a hybrid system similar to that in the new Revuelto. The V8 is paired with a 147-hp electric motor providing 221 pound-feet of torque, integrated between the engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This configuration, also found in the Revuelto, places the electric motor in the traditional position between the engine and transmission. The axial-flux motor, narrower than traditional electric motors, is a key feature, also used by McLaren and Ferrari.

Lamborghini’s Huracán successor will feature a three-motor hybrid system, likely with motors for each front wheel, similar to the Revuelto. Further details are yet to be revealed. Currently, Lamborghini is racing this V8 in the SC63 LMDh prototype, where it displaces 3.8 litres and uses a different hybrid system.

The official unveiling of the Huracán successor is scheduled for August, promising an exciting addition to Lamborghini’s lineup. This new twin-turbo V8 engine exemplifies Lamborghini’s commitment to combining tradition with cutting-edge technology.