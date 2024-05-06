Ferrari continues to blend traditional engineering with modern technology, as showcased by the newly introduced 12Cilindri, a natural successor to the 812 Superfast. Revealed recently in Miami, the 12Cilindri and its Spider variant highlight the iconic 12-cylinder engine, which has become a signature of Ferrari’s commitment to high-performance vehicles. This latest model underscores Ferrari’s dedication to maintaining the purity of traditional engine power without assistance from electric systems.

The heart of the 12Cilindri is its 6.5-liter V12 engine, an evolved version of Ferrari’s renowned F140 V-12 engine first seen in the Enzo. Producing 819 HP at 9,250 rpm and 500 lb-ft of torque at 7,250 rpm, this engine boasts a maximum rev limit of 9,500 rpm. Despite the absence of electric assistance, Ferrari achieves compliance with emissions standards, maintaining its commitment to environmental considerations. The engine benefits from enhancements like titanium connecting rods and a non-hydraulic valvetrain, with added innovations such as “Aspirated Torque Shaping” to refine torque distribution in specific gears.

Ferrari 12Cilindri 1 of 7

This formidable power unit pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission situated at the rear, enhancing shift responsiveness by 30% over its predecessor, the 812 Superfast. The Ferrari 12Cilindri offers awe-inspiring performance, with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 340 km/h. Both models sit slightly larger than the 812 Superfast but feature a shorter wheelbase, with aesthetic nods to classic Ferrari designs like the 365 GTB/4 Daytona.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri’s interior features the typical Ferrari steering wheel with numerous controls and a central infotainment system, a layout slightly reminiscent of the Purosangue but distinctly unique. Externally, the vehicle sports 21-inch wheels, a size increase from the previous 20-inch, fitted with high-performance tires from Michelin or Goodyear.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider 1 of 11

Ferrari’s innovative chassis technologies, such as Side Slip Control 8 and independent four-wheel steering, enhance the handling precision that Ferrari enthusiasts have come to expect.

Despite only revealing the dry weight of the models, the 12Cilindri stands out with its lightweight yet robust construction, offering a stiffness 15% greater than the 812 Superfast. Priced at $423,000 for the coupe and $466,000 for the Spider, this exclusive model cements its status as a pinnacle of luxury sports car engineering, destined to be a sought-after collector’s item among Ferrari aficionados.