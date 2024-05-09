The Bentley Batur Convertible dazzles as one of the final stages for Bentley’s celebrated W12 engine. Named after Bali’s scenic Lake Batur, this convertible is a direct descendant of the 2022 Batur coupe, yet it surpasses it in exclusivity with only 16 units produced—two fewer than its predecessor. This convertible isn’t just a farewell to the W12; it’s a showcase of its peak performance, delivering a formidable 740 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque, matching the muscular output of the coupe variant.

This latest iteration of the W12, a twin-turbo 6.0-litre engine, represents the culmination of over two decades of engineering excellence. Throughout its lifecycle, the engine has seen a nearly 40% increase in power output, alongside a 25% reduction in fuel consumption. Power from this mighty engine flows through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, optimized for the luxurious driving experience expected from Bentley. Complementing its power, the Batur Convertible features a bespoke titanium exhaust system crafted by Akrapovič, including eye-catching 3D-printed finishers.

Bentley has equipped the Batur Convertible with a practical and quick-operating soft top, stowable in just 19 seconds even while moving at speeds up to 30 mph. The convertible offers unparalleled customization options, allowing owners to tailor nearly every aspect of the vehicle to their preferences. Unlike the more utilitarian Continental GT Convertible, the Batur opts for a strictly two-seater arrangement, enhancing its exclusive feel with a seamlessly integrated ducktail spoiler and distinctive 22-inch wheels.

Echoing the lavishness of its coupe sibling, the Batur Convertible showcases an interior adorned with rose gold inserts and a combination of traditional luxury and modern flair typical of Bentley’s grand tourers. The vehicle’s pricing remains undisclosed, but expectations place it well above the $2.1 million price tag of the coupe, asserting its status among the most prestigious and limited offerings in Bentley’s lineup. As Bentley prepares to phase out the W12, the Batur Convertible stands as a fitting tribute to an iconic powertrain, blending classic elegance with peak automotive performance.