BMW has refreshed the i4 and 4-Series Gran Coupé with aesthetic and functional upgrades, ensuring both models stay at the forefront of luxury and performance. The modifications include new headlight designs and interior comforts, alongside the latest iDrive system enhancements, cementing their status as top contenders in their respective classes.

The exterior of both models showcases modest yet elegant updates; the BMW i4 features sleeker headlights with distinctive blue inlays and a new kidney grille available in matte chrome or high-gloss black. These are complemented by striking new two-tone double-spoke alloy wheels, enhancing the vehicle’s dynamic appearance. The 4-Series Gran Coupé similarly benefits from these design refreshments, maintaining its sleek and stylish profile.

2025 i4 & 4 Series Gran Coupé 1 of 33

Inside, BMW has introduced a new flat-bottomed steering wheel and optionally available luxurious leather seats, increasing both comfort and aesthetic appeal. Illuminated air vents add a touch of sophistication, while M Sport models receive exclusive aluminium trim, highlighting BMW’s commitment to quality and detail.

These updates are paired with the newest version of BMW’s iDrive system, featuring a streamlined menu structure and improved usability.

Technologically, both models now include an upgraded cloud-based navigation system accessible through the My BMW app, allowing i4 drivers to set desired range levels for destinations. Despite these numerous enhancements, the powertrains remain unchanged. The 4-Series Gran Coupé boasts a 369bhp straight-six turbo, while the i4 M50 impresses with a 537bhp twin-motor setup, capable of accelerating from 0 to 62mph in just 3.9 seconds.

Pricing starts at £43,830 for the 4-Series Gran Coupé and £50,365 for the i4, reflecting their enhanced features and premium status. This update is a testament to BMW’s continuous innovation, ensuring both the i4 and 4-Series Gran Coupé offer a compelling blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, making them even more desirable to discerning drivers.