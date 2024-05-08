Bentley is set to retire its illustrious W12 engine this summer, marking the end of an era with the Batur Convertible as its final tribute. In its place, Bentley introduces a sophisticated “Ultra Performance Hybrid” system centred on a robust V8 engine. This new hybrid configuration aims to surpass the 740 horsepower of the Batur, boasting additional power thanks to its electric motor component, setting a new standard for Bentley’s lineup including the Flying Spur Speed and Continental GT Speed models.

While the exact torque figure remains under wraps, expectations hover around the impressive 1,000 Newton meters mark (approximately 738 pound-feet), promising a broader rpm range for enhanced performance dynamics. The anticipated ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ vows to be Bentley’s most exhilarating and responsive setup to date, combining peak dynamics with unparalleled efficiency. Bentley also hints at a significant electric-only range of 50 miles under the WLTP cycle, courtesy of an advanced, yet unspecified, battery pack.

Bentley Hybrid V8 1 of 6

This isn’t Bentley’s inaugural venture into electrification; the brand has previously introduced a 2.9-liter V6 hybrid system featured in the Flying Spur, delivering a combined 536 hp and 553 lb-ft. However, the new V8 hybrid is designed to anchor a fresh series of “daily supercars,” moving away from the traditional W12 that has seen over 105,000 units produced in two decades, enhancing power by nearly 40% and reducing fuel consumption by 25%.

Amid shifting automotive paradigms, Bentley has adjusted its all-electric rollout plans, now targeting 2033 for a fully electric range, with the debut EV model expected to launch in late 2026. This strategic pivot reflects a broader trend within the Volkswagen Group, as seen with Audi’s discontinuation of the R8 and its V10, and Lamborghini’s upcoming plug-in hybrid V8 replacing the Huracan. Meanwhile, other affiliates like Bugatti are developing a new V16 hybrid for future hypercars, underscoring a group-wide transition towards more sustainable, yet equally formidable, performance technologies.