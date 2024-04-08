Boodles, a renowned name in British jewellery design, and Mulliner, Bentley’s custom coachbuilding division, have teamed up to craft an exclusive Bentley Continental GTC.

The bespoke creation exemplifies the elegance and detail in craftsmanship, with a colour range from Anthracite to Linen, highlighted by Boodles’ signature Powder Pink. Inside, the car is adorned with accents of 24ct gold, natural stone veneer, and meticulous blind stitch embroidery, presenting a masterpiece in automotive design.The collaboration, which blossomed in 2023 when Boodles visited Mulliner’s workshops, merges understated colour themes, rare materials, and meticulous craftsmanship.

With its sunlit interiors best appreciated in an open-top setting, the Bentley Continental GTC was chosen for this unique customisation.This special edition Continental GTC, revealing the shared craftsmanship ethos of Boodles and Mulliner, is set to debut at Jack Barclays in London on 11th April. It exhibits an external colour palette marked by an Anthracite finish and light grey roof, further accentuated by Mulliner’s 22” wheels. A subtle nod to Boodles is found in the exterior’s Powder Pink pinstripe detailing and the ‘Boodles 1798’ exterior badge.

Internally, the car’s cockpit is a ‘jewel box’, with a colour scheme that’s both modern and elegant. The Linen upholstery is complemented by pale grey Porpoise secondary hide, with touches of Boodles’ Powder Pink. Details like the 278,566 stitches of the ‘Be Boodles’ motif and a bespoke ‘Be Boodles Bentley’ pendant in the console add to its exclusivity.

The Bentley features a blend of precious materials, including Piano Linen and Autumn Stone veneers, enhanced by Powder Pink pinstripe and 24ct gold-plated air vent controls. Technological sophistication is woven into the cabin, with dials and controls framed in Mulliner’s Knurling Specification, giving a jewel-like finish.

Mulliner and Boodles, both with rich histories in design and craftsmanship, have combined their centuries-old expertise to create this one-of-one Bentley Continental GTC, available for sale from 11th April. This collaboration symbolises a marriage of exceptional jewellery design with unparalleled automotive craftsmanship.