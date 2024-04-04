Auction house RM Sotheby’s has announced today that they have a very special Porsche 918 Spyder with No Reserve on auction in Hong Kong.

This delivery-mileage, unregistered, Hong Kong-delivery Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder was ordered new by the current owner and has remained in his ownership since it was delivered nearly ten years ago. Having never been driven or road registered, its odometer presently shows under 70 kilometres from new.

918 RM 1 of 35

One of only four 918 Spyders originally delivered to Hong Kong and finished in attractive Rhodium Silver Metallic over Black leather, with Acid Green seat belts, this is an incredible opportunity to become the first registered owner of a nearly new 918 Spyder.

The Porsche is offered at No Reserve and the auction will open today, April 2nd and close this Friday, 5th April at 3pm Hong Kong Time (GMT+8).

Serial number 513, with a VIN that reads Chassis no. WP0ZZZ91ZFS800513, this 918 is quite a unique opportunity to be the first registered owner of a 10-year old new supercar. It comes equipped with front lift, air conditioning, a fire extinguisher and Burmester audio, of course, and the high-voltage battery was recently replaced in 2024 by Porsche Centre Hong Kong.