It goes without saying, the Bugatti Chiron Profilée is a wonderful thing, a Pur Sport, but less radical and with an added dash of elegance. The Touring to the GT3, just in the billionaire leagues of Bugatti. The Bugatti customers apparently desired such a model. Just one was assembled by hand as a design study, but it was not meant to be, the factory had their hands fulls with other Chiron model. But what do you want to do with this unique piece, raffle it, sell it for a good cause, offer it as an annual car?

A charity auction in conjunction with RM Sothebys was set for Retromobile Paris 2023, to say the auction was thrilling would be an understatement, it was the jewel in the crown of the prestigious event with all eyes on this lot. The car barely made it to the 10 million euros (9,792,500 euros incl. commission, but then there is also VAT); this makes the Bugatti Chiron Profilée the most expensive new car ever to be under the hammer.

Bugatti Chiron Profilée 1 of 7

In character, the Profilée maintains much of the purity of the Pur Sport; designed for lateral grip and ultimate acceleration. It is powered by the same 1,479 horsepower development of the Bugatti W16 engine, with 15 per cent shorter transmission ratios than the Chiron Sport. The Profilée accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds and up to 200 km/h in 5.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 380 km/h compared with the Chiron Pur Sport’s 350 km/h.

We would guess that the vehicle goes to Switzerland where other very special one-offs, such as “La Voiture Noire” reside and are often seen sauntering the streets. We’re not sure when we will see the record topped, an impressive car with a gargantuan price tag!