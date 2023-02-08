Lamborghini has celebrated its renowned naturally aspirated V12 with the new Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster a few weeks before the official debut of its first hybrid super sports car. The Invencible coupe and the Autentica are one-off cars that pay tribute to masterpieces of Lamborghini design; the Sesto Elemento, the Reventon and the Veneno.

Both new cars share the same carbon fibre monocoque from the Aventador along with full carbon bodywork that incorporates fully tested designs and technology by Lamborghini in motorsport. Additionally, the imposing bonnet similar to that of the Essenza SCV12 and the pronounced front splitter with vertical struts have been designed to ensure efficient airflow.

The well-known motif of modern Lamborghini design ‘the hexagon’ is integrated into the distinctive visual elements of the car, this includes the front and rear light assembly highlighted by hexagonal LED running lights. The air intakes on the bonnet are similar to those on the Sesto Elemento whereas the central triple exhaust with inconel tips are made from a special high-performance steel alloy derived from the aerospace industry.

Lamborghini Invencible 1 of 7

The interior of both cars features clean lines dominating the cabin, dashboard enhanced by hexagonal 3D printed air vents, console without instrumentation and the cockpit is framed in carbon fibre with a digital readout featuring graphics for each car.

The invencible coupe features subtle contrast between the dominant shade of red and the carbon-look elements finished in red ‘flakes’. The Rosso Elemento bodywork is complemented by sills and door frames in carbon, the brake callipers in Rosso Mars sit behind single-nut wheels with carbon fibre fairings to ventilate the brake assembly and the classic scissor doors features two hexagonal tricolours which are a tribute to the Italian flag echoed on the door linings and the steering wheel.

The interior features the same colour as the bodywork, dashboard with a Lamborghini logo in Rosso Efesto and Rosso Alala leather and Nero Cosmus Alcantara accentuated by personalised embroidery in Rosso Alala and Nero Ade.

The Auténtica roadster features bodywork in Grigio Titans with details in Matt Black and a Giallo Auge livery: a colour repeated on the brake callipers as well as the main aerodynamic elements which includes the front splitter and the motorsport-derived rear wing that optimises the aerodynamic load.

The car’s profile features two domes with integrated roll bars inspired by open-topped racers of the past whereas the open-air interior boasts elegant embroidery in Giallo Taurus, with contrasting Nero Ade leather upholstery and two-tone Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans Alcantara.

Lamborghini Autentica 1 of 7

The invencible coupe and Auténtica roadster are the very last cars to be produced by Lamborghini equipped with a 12-cylinder 6.5 litre engine mounted longitudinally in the rear. The outgoing Lamborghini V12 powertrain generates an output power of 780 CV and a maximum 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed ISR gearbox, four-wheel drive system and the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system that controls all four wheels.