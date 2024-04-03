Following launch events in Dubai and Riyadh, Zenvo is continuing its world tour of the Aurora Agil and Tur with an event in Tokyo, Japan. The world tour will finish with events in Europe and, finally, the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Asked to comment on the upcoming launch event, Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, Jens Sverdrup remarked: “I first met Shinji Takei and his team in 2013, and since then, we have always worked together or stayed in touch in some capacity. I have had the pleasure of witnessing BINGO SPORTS grow into an internationally recognised company that garners respect throughout the industry.”.

Zenvo at BINGO 1 of 7

“Since day one, I have been impressed by Mr Takei’s deep knowledge and understanding of engineering, craftsmanship, quality, and the hypercar industry at large. A genuine passion and know-how run through the organisation’s veins, starting with Shinji himself. I am delighted to be collaborating with BINGO SPORTS to grow the Zenvo brand in the Japanese market, and my team and I are all very proud to call them our official partners, we can’t wait to meet customers and fans of our artisan Danish brand.”

A launch event will be held in late March at the BINGO Sports showroom in Tokyo before the cars go on display for a further week enabling customers and hypercar enthusiasts to see the Zenvo Aurora Agil and Tur in Japan for the very first time.

BINGO SPORTS CEO, collector and racing enthusiast, Shinji Takei commented: “Jens, my good friend of over 10 years, has launched his new hypercar project, the Zenvo Aurora. I am very honoured that BINGO SPORTS has been chosen as Zenvo’s Japanese partner. My image of Denmark is that it is one of the top countries on the happiness ranking and has produced world-class furniture designers. Also the midnight sun and the Aurora? When I visited Zenvo’s office, it was small but clean and sophisticated, with tasteful Danish furniture neatly arranged. I remember the Zenvo parked in the pit looking cosy. I am now looking forward to introducing the Aurora hypercars born in this wonderful country to the people of Japan.”

Hand-built in Præstø, Denmark, Zenvo Automotive pride themselves on their Danish foundations. The all-new Aurora will take inspiration from Danish design principles and be powered by a 6.6-litre flex fuel enabled, quad-turbocharged V12 engine that will produce at least 1250bhp at 8,000 rpm and rev to 9800 rpm. The Aurora will be fully homologated for global markets and will showcase Zenvo’s exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail, all designed in-house. Zenvo Automotive focuses on limited-edition hypercars, available to those interested in completely bespoke manufacturing experiences and unique driving abilities.

We hope car lovers in Tokyo can visit our display and discuss all things hypercars with our team and community.