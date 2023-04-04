This is the new Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider, the open top version of the T.33 Coupe and effectively the fourth model in the growing GMA lineup. It will be limited to 100 units only worldwide, and buyers of this model will need to knowledge on how to operate a car with three pedals.

The GMA T.33 Spider will be available with a manual transmission only, a 6-speed manual gearbox from Xtrac which weighs only 82kg making it thed lightest gearbox on a supercar. Apparently the demand for manual transmission on the GMA cars is so high that they decided to offer the T.33 with this as the only option.

The engine is a dry sump 3.9L naturally aspirated V12 that tips the weight scales at 178kg only, the power output stands at 671hp and 451nm of torque. Remember, this engine has an astonishing redline capped at 11,100 rpm.

The new GMA T.33 Spider has two removable panels, when removed the driver will enjoy open air driving with an air duct hanging from the centerline. The V12 sound can then be heard without any disruption, the rear section has a fixed roof which gives extra rollover protection while highliting the powerful design of the car.

The interior features a simple yet elegant 120mm cluster display, a carbon fiber steering wheel and raw carbon fiber seats. The pedals, shifter and switchgear are made from machined aluminum for that analog look.

Introduced on the T.33 Coupe, the Passive Boundary Layer Control (PBLC) system works hand in hand with the active rear spoiler to balance drag. Drivers will enjoy high downforce and high speed stability with or without the roof. The body structure is made from iStream’s Ultralight carbon monocoque technology, allowing the T.33 Spider to have a dry weight of only 1,108kg which is 18kgs heavier than the coupe.

A special Carbon Ceramic Matrix (CCM) braking system was developed for the T.33 Spider, the front and rear features 19″ and 20″ wheels respectively shod to 235/35 ZR19 and 295/30 ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires.

Pricing for the T.33 Spider has not been announced yet.