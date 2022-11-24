This Bugatti Centodieci is one of only 10 that will be built, finished in EB110 Argent, the hypercar was only recently delivered to it’s owner. It has gone thorough testing of every single component and was meticulously assembled with millimetre precision at the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim.

Each Bugatti, whether one-off or few-off like the Centodieci must follow the same procedure to ensure it meets Bugatti’s precise criteria before it’s delivered to the customer. Additionally, the Centodieci shares the same powertrain with the Chiron Super Sport, an 8.0 litre W16 engine producing an output power of 1600 PS.

Factory test driver Steve Jenny pays attention to the smallest detail in each Bugatti model, he has driven more than 350,000 kilometres in the Veyron, Chiron, Divo, Centodieci and the one-of one La Voiture Noire and his job is to ensure every single model feels like a Bugatti without any imperfection. Steve’s drives through the countryside around Molsheim takes around 5 hours covering approximately 300 km on different roads and surfaces.

Inspired by the Bugatti EB110 Super Sport, the W16 engine of the Centodieci has been fitted underneath an EB110-style glass sheet. In addition, the model accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds and the top speed is set at 380 km/h. High speed slaloms, emergency lane changes, and emergency braking have all been tested in complete safety to ensure that even at these speeds, the Centodieci is completely safe and stable for customers.

The Bugatti Centodieci has been finished in EB110 Argent paint, the interior of the vehicle was carefully hand assembled in Molsheim atelier and before setting off, the body of the car as well as the seats are carefully protected by the Atelier team. The key elements of the interior were differentiated for the Centodieci, these include; a precise leather quilting in the interior to create a chessboard effect and designed to look uniform and composed.

Argento Bugatti Centodieci 1 of 8

All units of the Bugatti were sold out before its unveiling in 2019 at a unit price of 8 million euros each.