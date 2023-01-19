Every Ferrari F40 is special in its own right, the car is an automotive icon that has adorned posters, phone wall papers and magazine covers every since it was unveiled to the world on 21st July 1987 at the Civic Centre in Maranello. Examples regularly trade hands, but some are more noteworthy than others, and here we have one such situation. This F40 is offered directly from the collection of Mercedes-Benz F1 CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff. Chassis number ZFFGJ34B000087007 is one of just 27 examples delivered new to Spain and has covered only 5536 kilometres. As you would expect, the car is in superb condition and will be sold with its original books including the ever-important warranty/service supplement, leather wallet, dedicated history file and the Ferrari ‘Red Book’ Classiche certified which confirms it still retains its original chassis, body, engine and gearbox.

In a world of LaFerraris, P1s and 918s the Ferrari F40 is still as talked about, dreamt about and drooled over and for good reason. The F40 is to the 80s and 90s what the latest generation of hypercars is to us now. For many, todays modern, safe and tech dominated supercars can never hold a candle to the F40 and its bare carbon, manual transmission, focused driving experience. A real car for real men, get it wrong and it will hurt and bite you. Traction control? ABS? What are those?

Tom Hartley are offering this example for sale at a price which will only be disclosed to serious buyers. It is safe to assume that it will see for multiple million dollars. We can only hope that the new custodian will be brave enough to add many miles to the car, we certainly would!