Drake, known for his exquisite taste in luxury cars, seems to have set his sights on the legendary Mercedes CLK GTR. The renowned rapper, whose Instagram handle @Champagnepapi often showcases his lavish lifestyle, recently stirred excitement among car enthusiasts and fans alike with a post featuring the CLK GTR, a vehicle renowned for its rarity and remarkable performance. The story was accompanied with the words “soon I hope” followed by a fingers crossed emoji.

DK Engineering, a prestigious dealership located outside London, known for dealing in some of the most coveted cars like the McLaren F1 and Porsche 911 GT1, had initially photographed the CLK GTR on their premises. Following Drake’s Instagram story, the car was marked as sold on their website, sparking speculation about the new owner of this $10 million marvel. GTspirit has reached out to DK Engineering for comment. We have requested that they call us on our cell phone…

Mercedes CLK GTR 1 of 28

The CLK GTR is more than just a car; it’s a symbol of automotive excellence and history. Born in 1997 as a racing car for the FIA GT Championship, it was developed by Mercedes and AMG in a record 128 days. The necessity of having at least 25 road versions of the racing car led to the creation of the Strassenversion, a minimally modified road-legal version of the championship-winning racer.

This specific CLK GTR, being one of only 25 ever made, houses a 6.9-litre V12 engine, delivering over 600 horsepower and 572 lb-ft of torque. Its performance is still remarkable by today’s standards, boasting a 0-62 mph (100km/h) time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 214 mph (344km/h).

The car’s interior, a blend of nineties Mercedes charm and modern race car austerity, features seriously uncomfortable looking seats, Alcantara and suede on the dash, and a distinctly analogue feel.

As fans eagerly await confirmation of Drake’s latest automotive acquisition, the CLK GTR remains a symbol of unattainable luxury for most. Its estimated value of $8 to $10 million places it in the realm of the ultra-elite, a status Drake is all too familiar with. Should the rapper add this incredible car to his collection, it would undoubtedly be a fitting addition to his repertoire of flashy whips.