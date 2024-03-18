The Audi Q6 e-tron, a pivotal all-electric SUV in the premium mid-size segment, heralds a new era for Audi in performance, range, charging capabilities, driving dynamics, and design. This Q6 extends Audi’s electric mobility leadership, melding the EV performance we’ve began to expect with practical everyday use and sigificant technological advancements.

With dimensions spanning 4,771 mm in length, 2,139 mm in width (1,965 mm excluding mirrors), and standing 1,702 mm tall, the Q6 e-tron commands a substantial yet elegantly proportioned presence. Notably, the Q6 is interesting as it looks fresh and modern, but not as dramatically space aged as its Porsche Macan sibling on which is share its underpinnings. It’s built on the progressive Premium Platform Electric (PPE), marking the debut of an exclusive generation of Audi electric models and kickstarting Audi’s most extensive product initiative to date.

The Q6 e-tron’s exterior design, showcasing a ratio of long wheelbase to short overhangs, embodies a bold and progressive SUV aesthetic, evolving Audi’s distinct design language for electric vehicles. Its interior, debuting Audi’s new design philosophy, offers an impressive “Digital Stage” – an immersive digitalisation experience with innovative display and operating concepts and a fully connected interior environment.

This Q6 e-tron’s drivetrains, offering up to 380 kW of power, provide, supposedly, sporty performance and impressive acceleration, achieving 0-100 km/h in as little as 4.3 seconds in the SQ6 e-tron variant with a range of 598 kilometers (372 mi). Yet, its focus remains on long-range capabilities and maximum efficiency. The Q6 e-tron promises to set benchmarks with an electric range of up to 625 km (388 mi), making it the front-runner in both the Audi portfolio. These impressive credentials are further bolstered by its ability to support high-power charging up to 270 kW at 800 V, allowing for rapid charging from 10% to 80% state of charge in just 21 minutes.

Inside, the Q6 e-tron is a harmony of sustainability and luxury. Its cabin configuration comes standard with four seats, with an option for a three-seat arrangement in the second row. The trunk offers a spacious 526 litres, complemented by a 64-litrefrunk, along with a 2,400 kg (5,291 lb) towing capacity.

Technological innovation reaches new highs for Audi in the Q6 e-tron with its state-of-the-art display and operating concept. Central to this is a freestanding Audi MMI panoramic display, which merges an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit with a 14.5-inch MMI touch display, both utilising OLED technology for crisp, vivid visuals. Additionally, the Q6 e-tron debuts an optional 10.9-inch MMI passenger display with Active Privacy Mode, allowing passengers to independently engage with the vehicle’s system.

The augmented reality head-up display, another optional feature, projects crucial information such as speed and navigation symbols into the driver’s field of view, appearing as though floating up to 200 meters ahead. This fusion of reality and digital innovation exemplifies Audi’s commitment to advancing in-car technology.

At the core of the Q6 e-tron’s allure is its high emotionality, melded seamlessly with Audi’s established DNA. Innovations in suspension, steering, and body construction ensure a premium Audi experience. The vehicle showcases Audi’s commitment to sustainability, not just in its product design but also in its production processes. Reflecting this ethos, the Q6 e-tron is the first fully electric model produced in Ingolstadt, with net carbon-neutral production.

The Audi Q6 e-tron stands out with its advanced lighting technology, marking a significant innovation in automotive design and safety. It features the world’s first active digital light signatures in both headlights and rear lights. This technology enhances visibility and adds a dynamic aesthetic to the vehicle. In the rear, the Q6 e-tron boasts the second generation of digital OLED combination lights, with each panel increasing from six to sixty segments. This improvement provides a clearer and more efficient lighting system, eliminating the need for additional reflectors or lenses.

Moreover, these lights are not just about illumination; they actively communicate with the car’s surroundings. The digital OLED rear lights can display warning symbols in critical situations, alerting other road users to potential hazards. This Car-to-X communication is a first in the industry, adding a layer of safety by integrating the vehicle more seamlessly into its environment.

The Q6 e-tron stands as a testament to Audi’s dedication to delivering electric models across all core segments by 2027, representing a significant step in Audi’s journey towards sustainable, individual premium mobility. Two model variants with all-wheel drive and two different performance levels will be available at market launch: the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro and the Audi SQ6 e-tron. Particularly efficient models with rear-wheel drive designed for range will follow at a later date – depending on the market – and will also mark the entry into the Q6 e-tron series.

The Q6 e-tron quattro and the SQ6 e-tron will be available to order from the end of March starting from €74,700 and €93,800 respectively.