BMW just presented the most exclusive special model the company has ever produced, the BMW 3.0 CSL, a masterpiece of engineering embodying the essence from 50 years of racing passion and expressing its historic roots through its design.

The new BMW 3.0 CSL combines unique design with pure performance, the model was developed with the intention of combining the best of five decades of racing expertise from BMW GmbH and all features of the model are based on traditional principles of BMW M automobile.

It will be limited to exactly 50 units to mark BMW’s 50th anniversary, the production of all the vehicles will take approximately 3 months and each vehicle will be created in an elaborate manufacturing process at the external location of BMW Group Dingolfing plant in Moosthenning, Lower Bavaria. The exclusive interior carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) components will be produced by hand at the BMW Group component factory in Munich.

For the paintwork of the new BMW 3.0 CSL, a specific process was conceived, craftsmanship and high-technology was combined to provide each individual part with its characteristic colour design, a team of 30 qualified technicians worked on the vehicles and each model took upto 10 days to complete.After the completion in the manufactory, each vehicle undergoes multi-stage quality inspection and approval process at the main Dingolfing plant before it is released for delivery.

The racing version of the historic BMW 3.0 CSL won the European Touring Car Championship during its inaugural season in 1973 and repeated this title win five more times in succession from 1975 to 1979. The road version of the racing car was developed for homologation purposes and became a widely known symbol for inspiring driving pleasure.

The combination of the letters ‘CSL’ stood for Coupe, Sport and Lightweight. Additionally, the model features wide wheel arches and its coupe-shaped body received an aerodynamic package that consists of a front spoiler, air bars on the front side panels and roof spoiler.

The BMW 3.0 CSL is powered by the most powerful straight six-cylinder engine with direct injection ever used in a BMW model, the engine produces a maximum output power of 206 hp, the powerful drive system was combined with refined suspension technology and its unladen weight was just 1270 kgs.

The reduced weight was achieved thanks to the doors, bonnet and boot lid that were made of aluminium and supported on filigree retaining rods after opening. Other components that promoted weight reduction include the chrome bumpers replaced by plastic skirting, lightweight full bucket seats, roof, side panels and luggage compartment parting made of thin sheet metal and lightweight power steering and electric windows. Thus an overall power-to-weight ratio of 6.2 kgs per horsepower was achieved.

The exterior of the model features a BMW kidney grille with a lattice-shaped insert in a diamond structure, BMW laser lights headlights, long bonnet, wide wheel arches, four tailpipes of the exhaust system,wide offset side panels, wide side walls and air deflectors along the roofline. The new model has been fitted with a set of forged light-alloy wheels in Y-spoke design of size 20 inches on the front axle and 21 inches on the rear axle with filigree spokes and a gold-coloured paint finish representing the 1970’s.

In addition, the forged light-alloy wheels have been combined with Michelin Tyres exclusively developed for the BMW 3.0 CSL with the number ‘50’ embossed on the tyre sidewall.

The interior of the model features rear storage compartment with two helmet compartment replacing the rear seats, M Carbon full bucket seats for the driver and passenger, M seatbelts, M Alcantara steering wheel, Black Alcantara seat surfaces, anthracite roof liner, matt carbon surfaces, contrast stitchings and accents in white, model letterings on the door sill trims and seat surfaces, white gear shift knob and red start/stop button.

Each BMW 3.0 CSL is priced at 750,000 euros plus local taxes.