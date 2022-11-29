We have a new record for the fastest SUV in the world. All the way from the UAE, meet the Patrol R that recently set a new top speed of 376.16 Km/h, effectively making it the fastest SUV in the world. It was driven by Saeed Al Shamsi at a popular desert racing event in Abu Dhabi, called Tilal Swaihan. This half mile racing event sees some of the fastest SUVs and pickup trucks battle it out for the fastest speed across a 1/2 mile strip.

The Patrol R is based on a short wheelbase Nissan Patrol, it’s built by Dubai based F Performance who have worked on some of the fastest cars in the Middle East. If you remember the popular video of a Nissan Patrol thrashing a Porsche 918 Spyder a few years ago, this is the same car only now that it is faster!

What’s even more impressive is the fact that the Patrol R still features the traditional SUV shape which is the least aerodynamic. The team used duct tape to block the panel gaps around the front bumper, bonnet and front lip thereby reducing drag in this high speed run. They plan to better this record next year using the same car and we cannot wait to see that happen.