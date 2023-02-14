In the middle of the winter, when most sport, super and hypercars are stored away in a climate-controlled environment, there is a new pearl on the automotive agenda called THE ICE.

THE ICE was founded in 2019 by a few enthusiasts and the concept was refined during the Covid years. The 2022 edition directly reached international attention as the-place-to-be in winter.

What to expect arriving on the lake in a cold winter morning? Under normal circumstances your unique Testarossa Spider or latest the 1of3 Zonda HP Barchetta with Horacio Pagani on the wheel would be the star of the event – but in St.Moritz they are “among-others” in a 50-car stunning line-up – did I mention that a black 250 GTO was causally doing some laps on snow!!

GTspirit photographer David Kaiser provides you with these amazing photo galleries, 100+ dynamic and static impressions, enjoy!

The cars were grouped in different categories, one of them named “Barchettas on the lake”

ICE 2023 1 of 16

Location: St. Moritz, home of wintersport, well known for the breathtaking alpine landscape combined with chic, elegance and international jet-set ever since. The frozen lake provides the ground for this International Concours Elegance.

The next class was named “Vintage Grand Prix”

ICE Vintage 1 of 20

“Stars on Wheels” was next – Aston Martin DB5 “Goldfinger” chasing a Ferrari 250GTE Polizia,

ICE: Stars on Wheels 1 of 14

ICE 2023 1 of 20

One of the highlights was the open “Parc Fermé”, accessible to the public. Everyone was able to admire the cars from close, take photos without barriers and still, people were humble and respectful to each other and the precious cars. We hope THE ICE will keep that spirit and not follow a VIP/commercial approach as many other events throughout the year.

ICE 250 GTO 1 of 14

Several exhibition tents from Pagani, Maserati and Ferrari Classiche inbetween food stands surrounded the parc fermé.

ICE Parc Ferme 1 of 24

Later afternoon the track was opened again after the ICE CONTROL Maserati did its laps.

ICE 2023 1 of 17

The next ICE event will take place on the 4th weekend in February23, our photographer will be there again – don’t miss to follow David Kaiser , event homepage THE ICE St.Moritz