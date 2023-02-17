Joe Perillo is the luxury car king of Chicago. Every year he puts on a large display of luxury and exotic cars at the Chicago auto show, patrolled by extremely hot young women in skin-tight leggings, high-heeled boots, and Joe Perillo jackets, along with nightsticks and chrome handcuffs. Less of a deterrent and more fuel for fantasy, the girls often attract as much attention as the cars on display. This year was no exception except that no matter how hot the women are, they couldn’t compete with the lime green Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 on full display out front and center. It’s a jaw-dropper.

Joe had other cars on display as well. There were a few purple Lamborghini’s, a few black McLaren’s, a host of Maserati’s, and several Bentley and Rolls-Royce models.

They say money can’t buy happiness but Joe makes a good argument that it can.