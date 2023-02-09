Porsche’s Paint To Sample (PTS) programme offers colour beyond the standard configurable options and is not something anyone can walk into a dealership to option. It is offered via Exclusive Manufactur, Porsche’s custom-tailoring. Securing an allocation and having a PTS Porsche carries a with it a badge of honour in Porsche circles and always catches the attention of those in the know.

Sapphire Blue has an illustrious history with the Porsche brand. It is a rich, dark blue hue that has become synonymous with a range of models. The history of this colour dates back to the early days of Porsche when the brand would never have thought it would primarily be an SUV manufacturer.

Sapphire Blue was first introduced as a standard colour option for the Porsche 911 in 1965, and it quickly became a popular choice among customers. Over the years, the colour was used on a variety of Porsche models, including the 911, the 912, the 914, the 924, the 928, the 944, the 968, and more. In recent years, Sapphire Blue has continued to be a popular colour choice for Porsches and it has been updated and refined to match the latest colour trends and technology. In the past few years, Sapphire Blue has been available as a standard metallic option on every model. Following appearances as an optional colour on the 991.1 and 991.2 911 Carrera GTS, Sapphire Blue was replaced with Gentian Blue for the 992.

That brings us onto this spectacular 991 Porsche 911 GT2 RS that has been finished in Paint To Sample Sapphire Blue, an interesting choice given how common the colour has been. That being said, the results are spectacular as the rich colour works so well against the dark carbon and black contract that comes with the GT2 RS finished with the Weissach Package. The look is completed with the Weissach Package Lightweight Magnesium Wheels which have been finished in Weissgold.

These incredible photos have been captured by Niels Keekstra and show this GT2 RS at its best in the Alps where the entire configuration, literally, shines.