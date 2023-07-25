This 1964 Ferrari 250 LM is for sale and will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at the 2023 edition of Monterey Car Week, ending on 19th August with a guide price of $18,000,000-$20,000,000

Rare 1964 Ferrari 250 LM, 22nd car of only 32 built, hits Sotheby’s auction block.

Impressive racing history, including participation in the 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans.

Meticulous restoration by Ferrari Classiche, certified with an authentic history booklet.

The highly anticipated moment is here as a truly exceptional 1964 Ferrari 250 LM gears up for an exhilarating auction at Sotheby’s. This prestigious vehicle, one of just 32 ever built, boasts an illustrious racing history, having competed in renowned events such as the 24 Hours of Daytona and the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari 250 LM 1 of 12

The Ferrari 250 LM stands tall among the most distinguished vintage models crafted by the iconic Italian automaker. Though often overshadowed by its famous siblings, the 250 GTO and Testa Rossa, the 250 LM shares their Colombo V12 engine and showcases an elegant aluminum body over a steel tube chassis. A significant departure from the norm, this model adopts a daring mid-engine layout, a design specifically intended to dominate GT class competitions.

Ferrari produced a mere 32 examples of the legendary 250 LM, with chassis number 6053 being the 22nd in line. With a meticulously documented history, this exceptional car was displayed at prestigious events such as the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the 2021 Ferrari Finals at Mugello, and the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena. However, its journey began with a vibrant racing career.

Initially owned by George Drummond, this 250 LM saw action on the tracks of England, securing notable victories at Wiscombe Park, Brands Hatch, Snetterton, and Silverstone in 1965. The thrill continued as it entered the intense 24 Hours of Daytona in February 1966, driven by Drummond, Innes Ireland, and Mike Hailwood. Alas, a gearbox failure led to its early retirement after 90 laps.

Undeterred, the Ferrari 250 LM remained resolute, competing in at least eight more races over the next two years. Its racing prowess was evident at the 1966 Austrian Grand Prix, where the factory driver Michael Parkes secured an impressive 3rd place in class and 8th overall. The journey continued through England before making a notable appearance at the 1967 Kyalami 9 Hours and achieving a remarkable 5th place overall at the Lourenco Marques 3 Hours in Mozambique that same year.

A new chapter unfolded as the car changed hands and found its way to Paul Vestey in May 1968. Vestey aimed to participate in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, and his 250 LM was among the six Ferraris to enter the race. Despite starting in 32nd place, it quickly climbed to 26th before a spin caused minor damage and, ultimately, gearbox failure, forcing it to retire.

Post its Le Mans experience, chassis number 6053 gracefully transitioned into vintage races, captivating enthusiasts across various events. Changing ownership several times, it eventually found a devoted owner in 2018, who embarked on a comprehensive restoration journey under the auspices of Ferrari Classiche. In 2021, the refurbishment concluded, complemented by an impressive booklet from Ferrari, thoroughly documenting its authentic history.