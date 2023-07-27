The Lamborghini Revuelto has proved to be a remarkable successor to the outgoing Aventador, setting impressive records right from the start. Within just a few months of its introduction, orders for the hybrid hypercar have already covered two years of production.

What sets the Lamborghini Revuelto apart is its unique production process that involves human craftsmanship at every stage. Lamborghini emphasizes the synergy between high-tech innovations and skilled human hands, ensuring the perfect blend of precision and artistry. One key element in the Revuelto’s production line is the use of COBOTS, or collaborative robots, which work alongside humans to perform repetitive tasks. This collaborative effort ensures a meticulous approach, reducing inaccuracies and errors to deliver top-notch quality.

The Lamborghini Revuelto derives its name from a famous fighting bull, and its powertrain is equally awe-inspiring. Featuring a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine, the hypercar is augmented by three electric motors. Among these, two electric motors are positioned on the front axle, while the third is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The front axle’s oil-cooled axial flux electric motors offer a remarkable combination of compactness, high power, and torque density. They deliver 110kW each and play a significant role in enhancing overall performance, especially during high-speed dynamics, thanks to torque vectoring.

With the third e-motor collaborating with the V12 engine, the Lamborghini Revuelto unleashes a staggering total power output of 1,001bhp in its Corsa mode. This monstrous power enables the hypercar to reach a top speed of 350 km/h and achieve the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in a breathtaking 2.5 seconds.

To provide drivers with an array of driving experiences, the Revuelto offers an impressive 13 drive modes. Among these are the new Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance modes, all of which can be tailored to suit individual preferences. Città mode, designed for serene city driving, limits the power output to 180bhp, ensuring silent and eco-friendly urban commutes.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Corsa mode unlocks the full potential of over 1000bhp, combining the power of the V12 with the e-axle’s torque vectoring and all-wheel-drive capabilities, supplemented by an active rear axle. This unique blend of power and agility allows the Revuelto to offer an unrivaled driving experience.

With its groundbreaking technology, captivating design, and masterful craftsmanship, the Lamborghini Revuelto represents a new pinnacle in the world of hypercars. As orders continue to pour in, it’s evident that this impressive bull is all set to dominate the roads and captivate automotive enthusiasts worldwide.