This is not just a story about an Alfa Romeo 8C Spider being for sale, oh no, this is also about a project that DK Engineering are working away at behind the scenes. The Alfa Romeo 8C is one of the quirkiest, sexiest and best sounding sports cars that is often overlooked for its dynamics, but famed for its infamous V8 bark. Manual swap, you say? Manual swaps have been en-vogue for the past few years – it was the e46 M3 CSL, then 360 Challenge Stradales and e60 BMW M5s, why not add another element of interaction to the stunning Alfa 8C? After all, the car has a 6-speed automated manual gearbox, ripe for the picking, right?

The Alfa Romeo 8C shares its engine and drivetrain with two other Italian stablemates. The engine is sourced from Maserati’s Gran Turismo in the form of the naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V8. The gearbox is an evolution of the Magneti-Marelli designed automated manual, a gearbox that relies on steering wheel mounted paddle shifters and a hydraulically activated clutch. This Magneti-Marelli developed system ultimately found its way into a host of cars, most notably into Ferraris under the ‘F1’ name as well as Aston Martin on their first generation Vanquish and non-M BMWs under the SMG name.

Alfa Romeo 8C Spider Carhuna 1 of 24

The simplicity of this system meant that even in period, Aston Martin Works offered a post-sale manual conversion on the Vanquish. With advances in engineering and development and DK Engineering’s continued exploration in this space with their own example, the next chapter for the Alfa Romeo 8C is just around the corner, and that corner might just be even more exciting with a gated shifter.

Whether you fancy a wiggle stick and a clutch pedal or prefer pulling paddles, you’ll struggle to not melt at your first experience of the noise an 8C pumps out of its quad pipes – all the more reason to want a Spider and this is one of the best examples we’ve seen.

“Some cars have tuned exhausts, so the noise they make is as fake as a hookers smile. But this sounds real, this sounds fantastic” – Jeremy Clarkson.

The “8C”, a nomenclature harking back to Alfa Romeo’s 1930s era, is closely linked to Vittorio Jano’s prestigious eight-cylinder engine. Triumphs at the Targo Florio, Italian Grand Prix, and 24 Hours of Le Mans solidified the Alfa Romeo 8C as a coveted gem among race enthusiasts and Europe’s elite collectors.

Almost a century later, the 8C was reborn, with its unveiling taking place at the 2003 Frankfurt Auto Show. Drawing design influences from Alfa’s iconic race cars of the mid-20th century, it swiftly entranced the automobile universe. The V8 engine, a Ferrari descendant, mirrored the astonishment and in 2011, Evo magazine crowned the Alfa Romeo 8C Spider as the best sounding car.

Alfa Romeo 8C Spider Carhuna 1 of 19

Following the coupe’s victory, Alfa Romeo 8C Spider made its grand debut on the concept lawn at the 2005 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. By 2008, a limited production of 500 8C Spiders was announced, equipped with adjustments ensuring performance on par with its coupe sibling. Modifications included reinforced chassis, redesigned springs/dampers, and carbon ceramic brakes, achieving an ideal 50/50 weight distribution and an impressive top speed of 180 mph and a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds.

This extraordinary model is adorned with Bianco Madreperla pearl white on top of the upgraded ‘woven-leather’ interior in Nero Hide. External features include Nero Brake Calipers located behind 20″ Grigio Alloy Wheels and PPF paint protection film. Internally, the Alfa Romeo 8C boasts a carbon dash, centre console, drivers’ zone, Aluminium passenger-side footrest, a factory navigation system and iPod compatibility.

Originally delivered to Germany in 2010, this vehicle showcases a single previous owner on the V5C. In 2017, DK Engineering procured and supplied this 8C Spider to its current owner, fresh from recent service including new rear tyres and a clean MOT. With careful and minimal use, it showcases a mere 7,780 miles from new.

With only 17 8C Spiders believed to be in the UK, it remains an exceptionally rare sight on the roads. Swiftly securing a spot within the collector’s car market, this stunning Alfa Romeo 8C Spider makes a perfect fit for routine road use or as a distinguished addition to any esteemed collection.

This Alfa Romeo 8C Spider will be going under the hammer in a Carhuna auction that will go live this week!