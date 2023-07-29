Goodwood FoS 2023 has come and gone, and like always we make it our mission to have as much fun as possible because not only is this the biggest car event in the world but one of the few major motor shows that is still taking place. This year’s shows brought out the best from every genre in the automotive industry, the British weather was not so friendly on the second day (Friday) and following the advice from the weather department the Festival of Speed was suspended on Saturday.

That gave the organizers time to recover from the first two days as well as make sure that the final day was going to run smoothly. And action on Sunday was full to the brim, from drift cars to Le Mans challengers and a touching honourable parade for the late Ken Block.

Our photographer Yaron Esposito was there with his camera, and he managed to get the following shots.

Goodwood FOS 2023 1 of 17

Photos by Yaron Esposito