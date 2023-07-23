The 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, set to replace the Aventador, introduces a fresh design and cutting-edge hybrid tech. DMC, the aftermarket specialist, has been quick to offer two carbon-fibre body kits, Molto Veloce and Schumacher, featuring striking rear wings.

Although, obviously, just renders for now, both aero packages include functional carbon-fibre air vents and redesigned front splitters, reminiscent of Lamborghini’s SVJ variants. At the rear, the Schumacher wing, limited to 88 units, sports a twin-post, swan-neck setup with the St. Agata bull machined into it. The Molto Veloce wing, though smaller, matches the car’s wild design.

“Molto Veloce,” “Schumacher” Body Kits By DMC 1 of 14

The Revuelto boasts a hybrid powertrain combining a new naturally aspirated V12 engine with three electric motors, delivering a total of 1,001 bhp. An optional DMC upgrade adds an extra 88 bhp. The stock Revuelto reaches 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and tops 350 km/h, with a 10 kms of pure electric range.

Equipped with AL13 forged wheels and ZESAD titanium exhaust, the DMC-enhanced Revuelto is set to offer outstanding performance. The aftermarket packages cost $88,888, but a single kit can be purchased for $49,990. Lamborghini’s official pricing is yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for the UK launch, expected towards the end of the year, and get ready to, literally, elevate the experience your new Lamborghini Revuelto…