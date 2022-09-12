After a pause of 2 years (for the European visitors) GTspirit was finally able to attend the 71st edition of the Pebble beach concourse of elegance that, since 1950, took place on the 18th fairway of the Pebble beach golf course.

The famous lawn showcased 20 cars from 19 countries and 33 states ranging from rare pre-war, post-war, road and even racing cars but if you prefer modern cars you will find them too on the concept lawn, this year presenting the return of the Almighty Delorean from Back to the Future, the geometrical Kode 0 (designed by the father of the Ferrari Enzo Ken Okuyama), the Genesis X concept, the Hennessy F5 Roadster and the beautiful w12 powered Bentley Batur.

This year a unique Duesenberg J Figoni Sport Torpedo reprised its early role as Concours winner by taking the top prize at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2022 while the race for Best of Show featured other strong contenders, including Fritz Burkard’s 1937 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Coupé, Sam and Emily Mann’s 1930 Duesenberg J Graber Cabriolet, and Merle and Peter Mullin’s 1951 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Stabilimenti Farina Cabriolet.

The Pebble Beach Concours raised more than $2.67 million for charity this year, bringing the event’s total charitable donations to over $35 million to date. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these funds will benefit more than 95 local charities, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 children annually in Monterey County.

The 72nd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take place on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Enjoy the gallery that also includes highlights from the Pebble beach Tour d’Elegance held on the 17th of August!

Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance 1 of 23

Photos and Words by Yaron Esposito