1. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe – $143,000,000

2022 was a bonanza year for high ticket auction sales. Unless you live under a rock, you would have seen a new world record was set by the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that achieved a monumental $143,000,000 hammer price. Other highlights included the ex-Michael Schumacher Ferrari F2003-GA F1 racing car that set a record price for a modern F1 car. The top 10 list is mighty impressive and it safe to say that there is something for everyone in the gallery. Have a scroll through and try to stop your jaw from dropping at the sensation price tags.

Lets see if 2023 can match the prices realised in 2022. Have a great new year!