11. 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C – $7,595,000
10. 1954 Ferrari 375 America Vignale Cabriolet – $7,595,000
9. 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider – 7,815,000
8. 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SW Berlinetta Competizione – $9,066,600
7. 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Tulipwood Torpedo – $9,245,000
Photo by Darin Schnabel
6. 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Spezial Roadster – $9,905,000
Photo by Darin Schnabel
5. 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante – $10,345,000
4. 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe – $13,425,000
3. 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA F1 racing car – $14,880,000
Photo by Stan Papior
2. 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider – $22,005,000
Photo by Patrick Ernzen
1. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe – $143,000,000
2022 was a bonanza year for high ticket auction sales. Unless you live under a rock, you would have seen a new world record was set by the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that achieved a monumental $143,000,000 hammer price. Other highlights included the ex-Michael Schumacher Ferrari F2003-GA F1 racing car that set a record price for a modern F1 car. The top 10 list is mighty impressive and it safe to say that there is something for everyone in the gallery. Have a scroll through and try to stop your jaw from dropping at the sensation price tags.
Lets see if 2023 can match the prices realised in 2022. Have a great new year!