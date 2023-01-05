Here it is, the first customer Lamborghini Huracàn Sterrato has been delivered just about 3 weeks after the global unveiling of this “Offroad Capable Supercars” end of November 2022.

GTspirit photographer David Kaiser came across this new model which is currently on display outside the owner’s restaurant in St.Moritz / Switzerland overlooking the winter landscape and the frozen lake.

And for the first time we’re able to get closer to and into the car and show you some specific design features and “offroad” elements of the Sterrato.

Lamborghini has revealed their Huracan Sterrato which is built on a Huracan chassis with the main difference stemming from its off-road capability. You still have a 5.2L V10 engine as the power source, developing 610hp and 560nm of torque. A 7-speed DCT sends power to all four wheels running on new Bridgestone all terrain tires which are suitable for both tarmac and off-road use.To complete the numbers: 0-100 is achieved in 3.4s and the top speed has been limited to 260km/h. Only 1499 units will be made worldwide.

To end our first hand review on this Lamborghini Sterrato, enjoy a set of evening photos – and hopefully we’re able to see the car being driven on the Engadine winter roads or even drifting at theICE event end of February?

Photos by David Kaiser