The ivory-hued 25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach in The Wolf of Wall Street epitomises the extravagant life of Jordan Belfort. The film featured a pair of cars, with one unfortunately facing a distressing finale. The remaining unscathed vehicle is now set to hit RM Sotheby’s Luxury Week Auction, its price estimated to cross the two million dollars mark.

The 25th Anniversary Countach by Lamborghini, of which around 650 models exist, found 23 models sporting the same Polo Bianco finish as the famed movie car. Horacio Pagani, who later established Pagani Automobili, oversaw the design modifications, introducing revamped front and rear bumpers and air inlets behind the doors. Despite a divisive styling, with critics comparing it to the Ferrari Testarossa, the performance left no room for reproach. As one might expect, all Countach models were equipped with a V12 engine, albeit with variable displacements based on the specific model. For instance, the LP400 and LP400 S sported a 3.9-litre unit, while the LP500 S was powered by a 4.8L variant. The 5000 QV and the 25th Anniversary housed a 5.2-litre V12 engine. Each was mated to a five-speed manual transmission, effectively transferring the generated horsepower and torque, peaking at 449 hp (455 ps/335 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) respectively in the 25th Anniversary model, to the rear wheels.

In The Wolf of Wall Street, the Lamborghini Countach features significantly in a scene where Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in an intoxicated state, laboriously reaches the vehicle and employs his foot to open the passenger door. Subsequently, he ends up wrecking the vehicle, colliding with stationary cars, road signs, and a golf cart, leading to his arrest by the police.

The remaining unharmed vehicle, bearing the chassis number KLA12722, will prominently appear at RM Sotheby’s Auction in New York this December. The white Countach, owing to its role in the movie, has gained immense fame, or as described by Sotheby’s, “An iconic specimen that intertwines the legacies of Lamborghini and Hollywood, serving as a symbol for multiple generations.”