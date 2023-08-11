In a unique offering, the Ferrari F2001b, which saw victory in the 2002 Australian Grand Prix under Schumacher, will soon feature at Sotheby’s Sealed. This chassis, numbered 215, boasts a stellar record. It’s a rare F1 chassis that has consistently achieved podium finishes, showcasing it as a modern-era marvel.

Another recent Schumacher Ferrari F1 sale, the F2003-GA, fetched an impressive $14.9 million at Sotheby’s. This was double the prior record, with the F2001 model achieving $7.5 million in 2017.

At the dawn of the 2002 season, Schumacher piloted the F2001B for two grand prix races, commenting, “We would like to use the new car soon, but only if it’s superior and dependable.”

That season began memorably. During the Australian GP, an accident sent Ralf Schumacher’s Williams-BMW soaring over Rubens Barrichello, Michael’s teammate. An eventful race unfolded, with Michael slipping to fourth but eventually securing a win, 18.6 seconds ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya. Reflecting on this success, Schumacher stated, “I didn’t anticipate this win. However, competition will intensify in upcoming races.”

Ferrari’s team principal, Jean Todt, nostalgically looks back at this period of F1 supremacy, highlighting his collaboration with Schumacher. This F1 star then clinched third place in Malaysia after a contentious incident with Montoya. Responding to the race, Schumacher said, “The race was thrilling. Racing entails such challenges, but it’s how we bounce back that matters. Our performance with the older car surpassed expectations.”

Regarding specifications, the F2001b features a 3.0-litre Gilles Simon-engineered Tipo 050 V10 engine. This powerhorse can generate nearly 900 horsepower at 18,500rpm and has a mere weight of 1,323 pounds. This particular Ferrari F1 model stands among the most coveted modern-era grand prix cars. Prospective buyers can also set sights on a rare 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta, available in separate online auctions.

Both these automotive masterpieces will be showcased at RM Sotheby’s premier Monterey auction from 16th to 19th August. Additionally, the F2001b auction is scheduled on the Sotheby’s Sealed platform from 16th, 12:00 pm PDT to 19th August, 12:00 pm PDT.