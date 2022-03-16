Lexus LFA was officially unveiled in 2009 at the Tokyo Motor Show event. The model came about as a pet project of Toyota whose aim was to build a supercar to challenge those being offered by the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche.

This LFA was registered to its first owner on 27th June 2013 in Qatar and subsequently registered on 20th July 2021 in Switzerland. The model was fitted with a set of new Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres at a cost of 1,060 CHF on 6th September 2021 and two days later it was serviced by Toyota Gazoo Racing of Cologne, Germany at a cost of €1,517.28. It is now available from the RM Sothebys private sale collection.

It has only covered 6,109 kilometers from new, it is accompanied by its factory spare alloy wheel and fire extinguisher and it was produced between 2010 and 2012.

The LFA is powered by a 4.8 liter V10 engine. The engine generates an output power of 552 Hp and 480 Nm of torque from 3700 rpm and revs from idle to 9000 rpm in just six-tenth of a second thanks to the advanced internals.

Additionally, the engine is made from a blend of aluminium, magnesium and titanium alloy which is smaller than an equivalent V8 and lighter than an equivalent V6. The pistons are constructed from forged aluminium whereas the connecting rods and valves are made from titanium.

The Lexus LFA features a digital instrument cluster mated to a fast six-speed automated sequential manual transmission and a high performance exhaust system with a unique exhaust note. Additionally, the vehicle weighs only 1614 kilograms thanks to the liberal use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic, aluminium, magnesium and lightweight titanium alloy.

The LFA was limited to only 500 units, 436 units were standard whereas 64 units were Nurburgring Package examples. The LFA offered here is serial number 211 out of the 436 standard examples and one of just 44 left-hand drive examples in white paintwork.

This particular model features an interior specified in blue, this includes; blue carpets, leather upholstery, dashboard door cards, carbon fibre and leather clad steering wheel and gloss carbon fibre accents with aluminium trim. The interior perfectly compliments the exterior paintwork, the blue brake calipers and the Dark Premium Metallic 20 inch wheels.

Asking Price: CHF 650,000