In a shocking turn of events amid the high and rising fuel prices, a French car collector accidentally filled his McLaren F1 GTR with diesel instead of petrol. Mr. Fanch is a multiple FIA WEC champion as well as a 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, he is also one of the few people in the world with a Ferrari 250 GTO in their collection. In his collection you will find multiple Bugattis, at least 3 Ferrari F1s and a lineup of cars representing the best from every decade.

Being a hardcore petrolhead for over 25 years makes it even harder to imagine why he would fill up a McLaren F1 GTR with diesel, but Fanch openly admitted that he failed to pay enough attention to the pumps. In his humor filled statement regarding the situation, he said the following.

The cook post of the century! After 25 years of dedicated petrolhead life, I did the mother of all fuck ups! I put diesel in a McLaren F1 GTR. It was a perfect storm! I don’t know what went through my head at that precise moment (actually, probably nothing) but I was so happy and excited I just grabbed the first nozzle available (which incidentally was blue, like 97 ultimate!) and then I started filling the car. Firstly, had it been a modern car, the nozzle would not have fit in the hole but the GTR is a race car with a large aperture! Secondly, had we been in France, the diesel nozzle would have been disgusting and smelly but this was BP Chiswick and it was as clean and dry as a petrol nozzle! And finally, you’d think my friends would have warned me! But no, those retards were too busy admiring Larky. Anyhow, very important word of advice to McLaren F1 owners: the car is brillant and you’d think Gordon made zero compromise. Except he did one, the car won’t run on diesel… Needless to say, I have since been barred indefinitely from la JER and I have lost all my friends. Even the fucking dog laughs at me when I come home! The road to redemption will be long and hard, til then, I have been condemned to drive electric cars (and diesel) til the day I die. Actually I’ve already written my epitaph: Here rests FP, good husband, good father, a true petrolhead, multiple WEC champion and 24h of Le Mans winner. But above all, the only man to have filled a McLaren F1 with diesel… Ever. The F1 GTR is epic, the F1 TDI not so much… In the words of the legendary Paul Lanzante: Mate I’ve seen some truly shocking shit in my career, but you’ve just taken it to a whole new level. Thanks for the sticker guys.🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼