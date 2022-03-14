Mansory has revealed a new softkit for the Ferrari models F8 Tributo coupe and spider, the softkit has three individualization focal points; design, wheels and performance.

Each soft kit features add-on body parts in carbon which can be ordered and installed individually. The add-on parts include front lip, side skirts, front and rear flaps, mirror caps and air outlet trim, a discreet spoiler lip with and without additional wing and a rear diffuser for the rear section.

The Mansory F8 gets new wheels measuring 9.5 x 21 inches at the front and 12 x 22 inches at the rear. A Mansory Performance PowerBox has been used to increase the engine output. The 3.9L V8 twin-turbo now produces 880hp and 960nm of torque. 0-100 km/h only takes 2.6s before achieving a top speed of 354km/h.

The interior is left as is but customers can choose to have their interiors fully customized.