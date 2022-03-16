A 2003 Ferrari Enzo has been listed for sale by Artcurial for their upcoming Retromobile auction in Paris on March 18th, 2022. It comes with its original battery charge maintainer, the tool kit and even the additional aluminum accelerator pedal supplied when the car is new. Since the Enzo has been driven less than 6000 km, it is still considered as new for VAT purposes in certain European countries.

Ferrari Enzo was built to represent the best of Ferrari’s technologies, it was officially dedicated to the founder and it came as a successor to all the former models. Ferrari Enzo was the showcase for the latest in Ferrari technology in line with the limited series of Maranello, the 288 GTO, the F40 and the F50.

Enzo appeared as a pure concept, an extreme sports car, and an advanced vehicle even more than its predecessors. The vehicle featured a stylish theme specially developed by Pininfarina which creates a clear visual analogy between the Enzo and a Formula 1 car.

The overall weight of the vehicle was kept at an acceptable level thanks to the extensive use of composite materials for the body and the chassis. The vehicle has an exceptional weight to power ratio of 2.1 kg/hp and many of the elements are made from honeycomb sandwich aluminium and carbon fibre.

The interior of the vehicle features bucket seats trimmed in red leather, black floor mats and carbon fibre used as both a visible element and functional. Furthermore, most of the controls have been grouped together on the steering wheel similar to that of an F1 car.

The Ferrari Enzo is powered by a V12 engine which is a descendant of a lineage going back to the 125 F1 of 1947. The engine was completely redesigned while taking into account the hemispherical roof of the combustion chamber with four valves per cylinder and the variable valve timing borrowed from F1.

The engine generates a maximum output power of 660 bhp with more than 110 bhp power per liter. This figure had never been seen on a project with such a large displacement engine unit before and it was also the first example of a fully integrated control system for the vehicle.

Optimal performance and safety of use of the vehicle is guaranteed by the engine, gearbox, suspension, ABS/ASR and the aerodynamic characteristics. The vehicle has also been fitted with a system which measures the tire pressure.

Ferrari Enzo entered production on 7th march 2003, the vehicle was completed on 3rd April and it was delivered on 17th April 2003. The Enzo was serviced by Ferrari Monaco on 30 December 2014 at 4698 km, then again on 10th January 2019 at 4738 km and to date it has covered only 4760 km from new.