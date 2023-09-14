For Sale: Do You Even PTS? The Ultimate Porsche 911 997 GT3

We’ll let the pictures do the talking on this one, and you’ll already know that the 2010 Porsche 911 997 3.8 GT3 is one of the greats to leave the gates of Zuffenhausen with its 8,500rpm Metzger. This example is being offered no reserve by DK Engineering in an auction powered by Carhuna, and the configuration is outstanding.

Finished in Riviera Blue with the BDSM-esque Clubsport Package, this is a very rare and extremely special example, just one of three to be precise, and thats before you look at the details. Yes, it has all the carbon furniture you would expect, but the Riviera Blue deviated stitching is exceptional. The entire aesthetic is finished superbly with silver wheels and Porsche shields caps over the centre locks.

997 GT3 Riviera 1 of 10

As you would expect, the car has exclusively been maintained by Porsche with full history and PPF in all the important places. The only non-OE change is the painted cage, we’re sure you’ll agree that it is a welcome addition that adds to the look.

With just 14,200 miles on the clock, the first question is: how much will you bid? The second is: Which first, Spa or the ‘Ring?