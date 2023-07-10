A Porsche Carrera GT is a very special thing, but there are a handful of CGTs that would have other owners feeling a little ‘common’ at Cars & Coffee on a Sunday morning: the sight of a Porsche Carrera GT Zagato rolling in. You would be forgiven for not knowing this car even existed, after all, just five examples, plus the original prototype were ever built (GTspirit covered that story in 2013!), to say I felt privileged to be invited to drive one would be an understatement. This Porsche Carrera GT Zagato is not only one of five (or six if you’re fussy and include the prototype), but it is also the only car to feature a Zagato trimmed interior, complete with that iconic ‘Z’ embossed in the headrests of the gorgeous green leather.

What makes a Porsche Carrera GT Zagato different? Well, you would be forgiven for not noticing the changes unless you’re really a bonfide P car nerd. What are the changes?

In 2013, a Porsche collector living in Switzerland took his Carrera GT to the Milanese coachbuilders. Having never been a fan of the plateau behind the roll-over hoops and seeking a more Gran Turismo style, he tasked Zagato with redesigning the car in profile. Their efforts would subtly change the majority of parts to enhance both the aerodynamics of the design as well as to improve the elegance of the overall form.

The front bumper is slightly longer with the centre section slightly lower, the vanes angled more aggressively, picking up the inside curves of the headlights when viewed head on. Unusually the changes to the front bumper do increase ground clearance somewhat with a sharper approach angle born from the new shape. The front wings, doors and sills remain the same, bar the addition of the trademark ‘Z’ to the rear sill section.

Towards the rear ¾ the changes are more dramatic. Through the introduction of a ‘c-pillar’, Zagato have visually increased the length of the cabin, and works well to mirror the curves of the large side air intakes. The rear decklid is all new, integrating an additional piece of glass into the profile of the car which works to channel air directly into the engine. Prior to work by Zagato, the V10 sourced its air from two NACA ducts either side of the engine covers on the rear decklid. The new engine cover introduces the Porsche script between the two lengthened headrests that are now incorporated into the overall form and accentuating Zagato’s trademark ‘double-bubble’ roof.

The removable roof panels remain the same as the original elements meaning they can still be stored below the bonnet. The wing remains the same and rises to full height, below the wing Zagato have added a small lip to improve airflow. The rear bumper of the car sees several other subtle changes. The exhaust system has been revised and includes new tips; slightly louder than standard, Zagato worked hard to retain the instantly recognisable pitch of the V10.

Following the current owner’s purchase, the Zagato conversion took place over the course of six months in 2018/2019, with the car transported to Italy for the works to be carried out. As part of the conversion, the car was stripped back to a rolling chassis once more and repainted in a bespoke dark metallic green, with wheels in graphite. The brake callipers were refinished in gloss black. The total cost for the conversion including the new body panels was in the region of 400,000 Euros and no further cars will be converted as evidenced by the contract on file between Zagato and the current owner.

This example, Chassis 4 of the 5 conversions, stands apart as this is the sole Carrera GTZ to be completed with a FULL bespoke Zagato interior. The interior retrim comprises of both seats complete with embossed Z, central tunnel and centre console, gearstick gaiter, lower dashboard, armrests, door cards, A-pillar and sun visors. This was an additional cost to the conversion.

Returning to the UK, this example was fitted with bespoke paint protection film and has covered just 1,000 miles to date. Most recently this example was displayed at the London Concours in June 2023 and will find its place on the Cartier Style et Luxe Concours at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This Porsche Carrera GT Zagato is being offered at auction by DK Engineering. The auction itself is being powered by Carhuna, and auction platform that partners with dealers to ensure buyers can bid with the confidence of knowing a dealer is there to ensure all is well. The CGTZ preview is now live with the auction going live very soon. You can stay up-to-date with the progress of the auction here. Who knows, perhaps you could be the next owner of this extremely special Carrera GT!