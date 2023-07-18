After 24 hours of racing and three races for each of the six grids, the epic edition of Le Mans Classic 2023 is finally over. With more than 800 racing cars competed, as spectacular on the track as in the Village, Le Mans Classic attracted this year more than 235,000 spectators (200,850 in 2022).

This 11th edition of Le Mans Classic also set records, which speak volumes about the popularity of this event, appreciated by drivers, spectators and exhibitors alike. The 235,000 spectators witnessed a legendary event, with 24 races on the programme and 900 drivers ready to do battle on the Le Mans circuit.

It was also a great success in the Village, with 150 exhibitors and 9,200 club cars from all over Europe taking part in this unique event! After this celebration of the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the date is set for 26-30 June 2025 for the 12th edition. See you there! And for the moment enjoy the Photogallery!

Le Mans Classic 2023 1 of 16

Photos and Words by Yaron Esposito