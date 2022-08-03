BMW M Motorsport has announced its return to the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA) in 2024.

A new BMW Hybrid V8 will take the opposition of top-class in the hypercars category in the official FIA World Endurance Championship one year after its debut season in the North America IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar championship in 2023.

The decision to run the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the IMSA series from 2023 and WEC from 2024 is a milestone for the company’s project. The model represents a turning point towards electrification for BMW M and used the Dallara test track for its first functional test.

More European tests are scheduled to begin in August before BMW M team and BMW M experts start the IMSA-specific preparations with testing from September in the USA.