The first UK delivery Aston Martin Valkyrie is finished in a stunning Sunburst Yellow 2 color with rosso corsa details all round. Delivered by Aston Martin Nottingham to a member of the Supercar Driver club, chassis #070 is the first Valkyrie to embrace a bright shade, straying away from the traditional Aston Martin colors.

Aside from the dashing color, the owner opted for a very unique plate, VLK1. Only 150 road legal Aston Martin Valkyries will be made, in addition to that there will be 40 track only Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR PRO. Deliveries for the AMR PROs are also in progress, running concurrently with the road legal units.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5 Litre V12 engine that delivers a maximum output of 1,000bhp at 10,500 rpm to a maximum 11,100 rpm for the first time in a naturally-aspirated road car.

The hybrid system increases the power by 160bhp and 280 Nm of torque, this results to a maximum power output of 1160hp at 10,500 rpm and 900 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Specs and Pricing

Aston Martin Valkyrie Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR PRO Engine 6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A 6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A 6.5L V12 Cosworth N/A Output 1,000hp 1,000hp 1,300hp KERS (Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd) 160hp 160hp Not Applicaple, NO KERS Total Output: 1,160hp 1,160hp 1,300hp Gearbox

7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch) 7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch) 7-speed Ricardo Auto Manual (single clutch) 0-60mph 2.6s 2.6s <2.6s Top Speed 217mph 217mph 250mph Production Units 150 85 25 Price $3,000,000 $3,800,000 $3,500,000

Aston Martin Valkyrie 1 of 5

Photos by Supercar Driver