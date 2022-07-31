The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R has been revealed. This is the second racecar from the Porsche 992 generation, after the 992 GT3 Cup.

The GT3 R is a customer racing car that is heavily inspired by both the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 Cup. Customers will be able to use the new GT3 R from the 2023 season, the official debut took place at the 24 Hours of Spa.

Porsche focused more on the drivability on the new GT3 R, giving customers a fast car that can endure longer hours of racing, ultimately reducing overall running costs. Like the 911 RSR, the engine has been enlarged to 4.2L from 4.0L with total output increasing to 565hp.

Weight distribution was key to making the new GT3 R even faster, the engine has been tilted forward by 5.5 degrees to give space for the rear difusser. The alternator and air conditioner compressor have been moved forward and now sit in front of the gearbox and engine. Speaking of the gearbox, a 6-speed sequential manual with paddle shifters transmits power to rear wheels.

The suspension features a double wishbone setup at the front axle while the rear axle uses a multi-link design. Adjustable KW shock absorbers with 5 adjustable settings were the preferred option, they use shims/plates to quickly adjust the height without need for suspension alignment.

AP brakes provide the required stopping power, six pistons with aluminum pads are fitted at the front on slotted and vented steel discs. The rear has four piston brakes. Overall the new GT3 R only weighs in at 1,250 kg thanks to the aluminium-steel composite design.