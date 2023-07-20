Bentley W12’s imminent discontinuation marks Bentley’s stride towards total electrification.

A special W12 version, possessing a monstrous 750 PS, is destined for an exclusive 18-unit Bentley Batur production run.

Bentley pledges to retrain and reassign all 30 artisans involved in W12 assembly.

Transition to Electrification

With a bold announcement, Bentley heralds a significant shift: the esteemed Bentley W12 engine will end its production run in April 2024. Having over 100,000 units meticulously handcrafted at Crewe’s Dream Factory in England, this decision exemplifies Bentley’s decisive move towards a sustainable future. Under the Beyond100 strategy, the automaker envisions a fully electrified lineup by the start of the next decade, effectively bringing fleet average emissions down to zero.

A Greener Path Forward

This shift towards an eco-friendly future is well underway. Bentley’s Bentayga and Flying Spur Hybrid models have surpassed expectations in demand, indicating a promising outlook for the automaker’s green initiatives. With the halting of the W12 production, all Bentley models will soon provide a hybrid powertrain alternative. This signifies the end of a 20-year era for the W12 engine, first launched in the ground-breaking Continental GT.

The W12’s Grand Exit

Bentley plans to give the W12 a memorable exit. The company has engineered the most formidable version of the engine yet, a 750 PS powerhouse capable of delivering 1,000 Nm of torque. This final iteration of the W12 engine, reserved for an exclusive 18-unit run of the Bentley Batur, offers a grand farewell befitting the engine’s significance to the brand.

Preparing for Future Endeavors

With the closure of the W12 chapter, Bentley has comprehensive plans to transition its workforce and infrastructure. Adrian Hallmark, Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, emphasizes the company’s commitment to retrain and redeploy the skilled craftsmen who assemble the W12 engines. The W12’s carbon-neutral production facility will also undergo a transformation to accommodate an expanded production line for engines utilized in plug-in hybrid models.

The W12’s Enduring Legacy

The W12’s illustrious history spans 20 years, marked by unyielding enhancements in power, torque, emissions, and refinement. Starting with the 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 in 2003, its evolution is an engineering marvel. With emission levels trimmed by 25 per cent and power and torque increased by 37 per cent and 54 per cent, respectively, the W12 has indeed come a long way. Every W12 engine is subject to meticulous hand-building and stringent testing, signifying Bentley’s high standards of quality.

W12’s Grand Finale

As the ultimate W12 engines prepare to equip the Bentley Batur, the company takes a moment to honour the engine’s evolution. The concluding edition showcases Mulliner’s expertise with significantly enhanced intake, exhaust, and cooling systems. The revamped engine consumes over a ton of air per hour at peak power and delivers record-breaking power and torque. The Bentley W12’s farewell is indeed a grand tribute to an engine that has redefined the realm of luxury automotive performance.