Porsche’s new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid delivers “significantly over” 700bhp with a significant torque increase, promising a thrilling experience.

The SUV boasts a muscular hybrid drivetrain, offering an electric range of “over 70 kms”, courtesy of its 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery.

Aside from delivering a compelling performance, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid also promises impressive handling and grip for the ultimate driving experience.

Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid: A New Power Player

Porsche is set to disrupt the SUV scene with its upcoming Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Surpassing emission regulations, this beastly machine harbors over 700bhp, significantly more than its predecessors. Porsche’s emissions-friendly SUV is destined to thrill, pushing boundaries and setting high standards.

Rolling: Cayenne Turbo Hybrid Prototype 1 of 19

Electrifying Features Under the Hood

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid inherits electric components from its cousin, the Cayenne E-Hybrid. These components include a 174bhp electric motor and a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery, enabling an impressive electric range of more than 44 miles. This combination is backed up by Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine. The new engine configuration adopts a mono-scroll turbocharger, featuring an electric wastegate, which replaces the twin-scroll turbocharger used earlier.

A Standout in its Class

With these features, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid stands firm in competition with BMW XM Label Red. Its performance is backed up by a muscular hybrid drivetrain, providing electrifying step-off and robust in-gear acceleration. The drivetrain’s delivery is characterized by powerful linearity and muscularity, making the driving experience uniquely thrilling.

Quarry: Cayenne Turbo Hybrid Prototype 1 of 10

Delivering Performance and Comfort

The SUV’s handling complements its performance, giving drivers a uniquely gratifying experience. It comes equipped with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, fully variable four-wheel-drive system, and heavily-weighted steering. A 10mm reduction in ride height in the GT package enhances the SUV’s handling and precision, along with dual-chamber air springs and an electromechanical anti-roll stabilization system for superior body control.

A Dynamic SUV with More to Offer

In addition to its performance-oriented features, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid also boasts Porsche’s carbon-ceramic brakes and a lightweight carbonfibre-reinforced plastic roof panel. These characteristics, coupled with the comfort driving mode and quick-acting variable damping, ensure a smooth ride. Even with its firm ride, it promises enough absorption and compliance to prevent getting unruly over rough terrains.

Looking Forward

Regardless of its final name, the new SUV showcases outstanding dynamic ability. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid elevates the already accomplished Turbo GT’s appeal with a performance-boosting electrified drivetrain and chassis adjustments. Its extra weight does not undermine its enthralling handling capabilities. An ultimate verdict awaits when the production version hits the roads later this year, but based on the prototype, it’s expected to be a remarkably fast and unique SUV.