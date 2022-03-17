Going under the hummer tomorrow at Retromobile by Artcurial is this delivery mileage McLaren Elva. The McLaren Elva presented features an aerodynamic design inspired by F1 technology. This two-seater is one of the few Elvas to be built without a windscreen and its controls are in touch with the technical lineage descended from racing a Formula 1 car.

This model is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine derived from the mythical Senna. The vehicle weighs 1150 kilograms and the engine generates a maximum output power of 815 bhp at 7250 rpm and 800 Nm of torque at a low 5500 rpm.

McLaren Elva has been equipped with a unique aerodynamic system (AAMS) with moveable carbon blade at the front that deflects the airflow to protect the passengers from swirling air and dirt flying from the floor and to create a zone of low pressure above the cockpit.

In addition, McLaren Elva has been fitted with DRS similar to the one on Formula 1 cars to further reduce the drag and increase the acceleration. With this set-up, the vehicle is capable of reaching a top speed of over 320km/h placing it amongst the fastest cars in its class.

The vehicle has been equipped with high-performance brakes with carbon ceramic discs measuring 39cm in diameter, six-piston calipers at the front and four at the rear and the brakes have been finished in Nardo orange marked with optional oval plates stamped with the Mclaren logo.

Thanks to the dashboard connected to the steering wheel column, the driver can seat easily by adjusting the seat to his size. On the other hand, the passengers are protected by a carbon encased ‘survival cell’ developed from competition and built to Monocell II specification.

This McLaren Elva has been finished in Gloss Graphite Gray livery and although unregistered, it has been accepted into the EU. Price was not mentioned.