Test Drive: Mini Aceman SE

First date at the opera

Mini has long stood for more than rally heritage, London city life and sporty John Cooper Works models. Alongside the iconic hatch, there is a five-door version and the family-friendly Countryman. Yet the name Aceman still draws a blank for many. We took the latest all-electric Mini for a drive through Sydney.

Mini typically offers its customers plenty of choice, from model range and size to levels of personalisation and drivetrain options. The Aceman is different. This five-door crossover is available exclusively as an electric vehicle. It is aimed at buyers who find the Cooper too small and the Countryman too large, making it an ideal fit for urban families in cities such as Sydney. With 5.5 million residents, the Australian metropolis is known for its quality of life, the Harbour Bridge, the Opera House and the bright sands of Bondi Beach. A perfect setting for the Mini Aceman SE.

Mini Aceman 1 of 22

At just under 4.10 metres in length, the Aceman SE matches the size of the previous-generation Countryman. Its successor has grown significantly and now offers both combustion and electric powertrains, including all-wheel drive. The Aceman, by contrast, has quietly entered the market without much fanfare. Driving through Darlinghurst, past Hyde Park and towards The Rocks, the strong British influence becomes evident. The route continues past the Royal Botanic Garden to the Sydney Opera House, familiar to many from New Year’s Eve broadcasts around the world.

Sydney’s harbour is lively and more fragmented than in many other global cities. Ferries depart from Warrane Cove while large cruise ships dock at The Squire’s Landing, bringing hundreds of passengers ashore. The 160 kW (218 PS) Mini Aceman SE moves silently through Barangaroo and into the busy shopping districts around Market, Bathurst and Kent Street, passing landmarks such as the Queen Victoria Building and Town Hall. Many of these locations appear not only outside the car but also on the circular 24 cm central display, which could be more intuitive to operate.

The steering is light and direct, while the low centre of gravity makes the car feel agile during quick changes of direction. With 330 Nm of torque, the Aceman easily finds its way through city traffic. In Sydney, where large pick-ups and heavily modified off-road vehicles dominate, the compact electric Mini stands out with its quiet presence and distinctive design.

With 154 kilometres of range remaining, it is time to recharge before leaving the city the following day. Charging infrastructure in Australia is still limited, even in a major city like Sydney. Most electric vehicle owners charge at home, and public fast chargers are relatively scarce. A stop at a BP station in North Sydney provides electricity at 0.64 Australian dollars per kWh, less than 40 pence. The Aceman’s maximum charging speed of 95 kW is not a limitation here, as the charger delivers only 75 kW.

After a short break with coffee and a snack, the journey continues via the Warringah Freeway M1 towards the Harbour Bridge and on through Chinatown towards the eastern suburbs. Oxford Street leads to Bondi Junction and finally to Bondi Beach, one of the most famous beaches in the world. Urban driving proves efficient, allowing the Aceman to approach its claimed range of up to 400 kilometres despite a relatively small 54 kWh battery.

For longer journeys along Australia’s east coast, planning becomes essential due to limited charging infrastructure. Speed limits of 110 km/h also make the car’s modest top speed of 170 km/h largely irrelevant.

Customers in Australia are less concerned with outright performance and more interested in design, practicality and usability. The Aceman offers more space than the Cooper without reaching the size of the Countryman. However, some features are missing, including an electric tailgate, rear seat heating and more premium upholstery options. A head-up display is absent, and there are no traditional instruments behind the steering wheel. Instead, a fabric strap sits in the driver’s line of sight.

In typical Mini fashion, there is a playful touch. Projectors display coloured patterns across the textile dashboard, changing with the selected driving mode and ambient lighting. It is a small detail, but one that adds character to a distinctive new addition to the Mini range.