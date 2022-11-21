The new Bugatti W16 Mistral made its first appearance in the Middle East after stealing the show in its European debut at the Chantilly Arts and Elegance. Customers invited within the Arabian Peninsula had the opportunity of viewing the model first hand including at a launch event hosted at Dubai’s Waldorf Astoria.

While in the UAE, the new W16 Mistral headed to the BEEAH Group Headquarters in Sharjah, a model for offices of the future designed to be one of the smartest and sustainable buildings in the world. The dune shaped landmark shares a vision with the design of W16 Mistral.

The new W16 Mistral is Bugatti’s fastest roadster, the model features aerodynamics and thermodynamics carefully balanced to ensure the vehicle achieves high speeds while maintaining its beauty and unique design. For example, the headlights are intricately shaped with a three dimensional surface that functions as an aerodynamic aid that funnels air through the light and out through the wheel arch to improve aerodynamic drag.

The new model is powered by a powerful W16 engine delivering an output power of 1600PS and the monocoque of the vehicle has been reengineered and reshaped to create a rounded silhouette without affecting the performance.

The W16 Mistral will be limited to 99 examples only each priced at 5 million euros net and the deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2024. The entire production is currently sold out.