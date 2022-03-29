The V12 Vantage has represented Aston Martin’s passion for performance for fifteen years, with this lineage approaching its end, Aston Martin has officially introduced its new fastest and most dynamically accomplished V12 Vantage model.

To celebrate the end of an epic era in style, the new V12 Vantage will be a final edition limited to only 333 units worldwide. The new model defines extreme performance and driver-focused experience and it mixes blistering straight-line speed and handling with spectacular design and exclusivity.

2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Specs and Price

Engine 5.2L V12 Twin-Turbo Horsepower 700hp Torque 753nm Gearbox ZF 8 Speed Drive Rear Wheel Drive 0-60mph 3,4s Top Speed 200mph Price $250,000 est.

Additionally, all 333 examples of the new model were sold ahead of release after its confirmation in December last year.

The new model is powered by a quad-cam 60-deg 5.2 liter V12 engine delivering an output power of 700 PS at 6500 rpm and 753 Nm of torque from 1800 rpm to 6000 rpm. The Vantage accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and the top speed is limited to 200 mph.

The new V12 Vantage has a power-to-weight ratio of 390 PS-per-ton thanks to the extensive use of weight-saving materials throughout the car and the propulsive effort of the powerplant.

The vehicle has been fitted with weight-saving body elements including clamshell bonnet, carbon fibre front bumper, front fenders and side sills,composite rear bumper and deck lid, lightweight battery and a lightweight special center-mounted twin-exit exhaust system which saves the vehicle 7.2 kgs.

The new model has been fitted with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) at the rear bumper where power is fed through. The unique transmission calibration improves the shift speeds and the driver interactions whereas the special calibrated software delivers high-level of shift refinement and usability beyond that on dual clutch gearboxes.

The V12 Vantage focuses on delivering a dynamic driving experience that compliments the engine performance and character. The vehicle has also been equipped with a new adaptive damping suspension system which includes new anti roll bars, bushes and spring and damper assemblies to further enhance the driving experience.

The suspension spring rates of the vehicle have been increased by 50% at the front and 40% at the rear, the body stiffness has been increased with additional front and rear sheer panels. These changes are being supported by a new steering calibration which improves the driving experience and delivers a quicker response.

The vehicle comes with a dynamic package which comes with a choice of two new design alloy wheels of 21 inches in either satin black or satin black diamond turned. The wheels have been mounted on Michelin Pilot 4S high performance tyres measuring 275/35 R21 front and 315/30 R21 at the rear.

In addition, lightweight alloy wheels which saves the vehicle additional 8 kgs of weight will also be available as optional in satin black finish.

The exterior of the V12 Vantage features a new front bumper design, a full width front splitter for generating additional downforce, large cooling radiator, horse shoe design engine vent on the bonnet and a large rear spoiler for maximum downforce. The option to delete the rear wing is also available.

The interior of the vehicle features Sport Plus seats trimmed in full semi-aniline leather with ‘wings’ quilt and perforation pattern as standard, woven leather or Alcantara seat inserts and trim inlays and anodised rotary dials which can be colored to match the exterior.

New carbon fibre performance seat with exposed twill carbon fibre shell and a manual 6-way adjustment will also be available as optional.

Production of the V12 Vantage is due to commence in the first quarter of 2022 with first deliveries scheduled to begin during the second quarter of 2022.